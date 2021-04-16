The United States, at the direction of President Biden and his Healthcare Team, has increased the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations. More importantly, the vaccine is being given at an unprecedented rate of over 3 million shots a day. As a country, we still need to wear masks and socially distance until a larger percentage of people have received the immunization but there has been tremendous progress.
Mobilizing public health resources locally in the form of Public Health Service (PHS) Nurses and Pharmacists has made all the difference. There have been vaccinations being provided for nearly anyone who wishes to receive it throughout the White Mountains. The leadership at the Whiteriver PHS Indian Hospital prioritized vaccine distribution for the White Mountain Apache Nation but it is now offering it in the surrounding area as well.
I urge any adult not yet vaccinated to take advantage of these free vaccines immediately. This public health success is being made possible by the hard work of those behind the scenes coordinating mass vaccinations over and over again so the White Mountain community can benefit. It’s about shared sacrifice. It is about a willingness to get a shot and suffer through the 24 hours of flu like symptoms so that we can all get back to normalcy sooner rather than later.
Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. It does not matter the type of immunization you receive. They all work. It will make a difference to the health of not only your family but your neighbors‘ family too.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.