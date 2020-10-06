Taxpayers who live in the Vernon School District be prepared to reach into your wallets.
Vernon School Districts tax rate will be the second highest in our area for 2021. Almost twice as much as as the other school districts in our area and yet we have one of the lowest attendance rates around 120 students.
Another question that needs to be answered is why is it that, 50% of all the students who go to public schools that live in the Vernon area attend other public schools in other districts?
Stephen Coombs,
Show Low
