I moved to Show Low in 1976 and met John Leech Jr. in the late 70's. Those were the days when he was called Johnny. My husband Buddy and I have known him for a long time and I think I know him pretty well. He is now running for the office of Mayor of Show Low and I can't think of anyone more qualified. He is well acquainted with this community after living here most of his life and sitting on the City Council has given him the experience required to work in City government. I consider him to be skilled, talented and generous of heart. What do I know about him as a man? His family means everything to him, he's a devoted Christian, he's a loyal friend and he has a great sense of humor. If you are a resident of Show Low and want a mayor who will look after your best interests, listen when you have concerns and always be honest with you I strongly urge you to vote for John Leech Jr.
Buddy and Bobbie Burnett,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.