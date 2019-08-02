The Arizona Corporation Commission's vote against the biomass conversion is deplorable. To all those who love our mountains and would like to see them not disintegrate into a pile of ash because Bob Burns, Justin Olson and Sandra Kennedy did not have the foresight to see how vitally important the biomass and forest thinning are to the entire state, I say they should not be allowed to retain their positions and I, personally, will not vote for them the next time they are up for election.
Mary Alice Vertz
