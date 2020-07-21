Having spoken with most of the current council members over the years, I have respect for them all. However, some have been on the council FOR years! It is time for NEW members and fresh ideas, and needed energy.
Jack is a successful retired business man, a long time resident of Show Low, and a retired and decorated U S Army Combat Veteran. I have known Jack Latham for many years, known him to be conservative, pro-life, pro-1st and 2nd Amendment. Jack will listen to you first, after thinking, he will address your concerns. With prior city council experience he has full understanding of how local governments function. His integrity would be an asset to City Hall as well as the residents of Show Low.
Vote Jack Latham
Richard Thompson,
Navy Combat Veteran,
Show Low
