Vote No on the RV park zone change near Camp Tatiyee.
Added traffic in the area at the beginning of our town. The RVs will be making left hand turns to go home on Sundays. This park is not for low income housing, it is for camping in town.
The increased population will bring their own groceries and most likely will not bring revenue to our town as stated by them. Where will these patrons go shopping?
Safeway in Show Low, Walmart and restaurants they see on way to town, which all belong to Show Low.
Speaking of shopping, we need 50-70 additional families fighting over low supplies. And three more additional zones are being planned which would increase that number to 200-280 families. These families will be barbecuing burgers, cooking s'mores and sitting by the fire.
Increasing smoke pollution to the area. If evacuated for fire we will be following the big slow rigs out of town, risking the towns safety. Not to mention the increase of trash and crime.
Families living on Vallery Lane will have increased noise, barking dogs, people walking down their road, as well as ATVs driving around. Because there isn't places for the people to recreate in the area.
Yes, they have the trail, and Family Fun Park. But what else is there for them to do?
So they will be driving everywhere increasing the already congested summer traffic!
So, vote No and make our Town Council make better town plans for Pinetop-Lakeside!
(2) comments
Yes. We need to take care of our home first before anything else.
When I first read this letter to the editor, I thought it was satire. Surely, nobody could be serious with the "reasons" cited. No money for Pinetop-Lakeside because they will only be stopping in Show Low? BWAHAHAHAHAHA Increased smoke pollution from barbecuing? What kind of barbecuing is the letter writer engaged in? That must be some sight. The rest of her reasons are speculation and frankly nonsense. Come on all of you that are voting no, at least come up with valid and logical arguments for why people should vote no instead of something that sounds like a sore loser whining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.