There is no more important or more effective investment we can make in the health, vitality, and future of our community than to support our children.
We, the BRUSD voters, are now being asked to continue the Blue Ridge Unified School District Budget Override. This override has been in place since 2004 and with our support will continue without any increase in our property taxes. It is imperative that we provide a strong and effective education for the 95 percent of our youth who attend our public schools. Blue Ridge has been a very successful and effective community partner, doing far more than just teaching the 3 Rs.
Looking to the future of our community, it is urgent that we continue to support the youth of this community. I strongly urge you to join me in voting YES for the BRUSD Budget Override.
John Jarchow,
Pinetop
