Voting for Sylvia Allen again? SYLVIA ALLEN! NO, NOT AGAIN! Yes, here we go again with Sylvia Allen wanting LD6 to send her back to the Senate.
“Send me back so I can finish my job in education,” she says. She claims it’s her biggest concern. Her distribution of pamphlets to the electorate in LD6 regarding all sorts of nasty sex garbage taught in our schools doesn't cut it, Sylvia! We know what’s going on in our schools. What the electorate wants to know is how you’ve helped prevent this from happening, in the years you’ve been on the Arizona Education Committees, to prevent this battle from having escalated into the full-scale war it is today.
Sylvia Allen has been a member of the Education committee as follows: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 – Chairman; 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 - member.
Sylvia has a plan to raise the $0.06 sales tax, known as Prop 301, to a full penny. This, apparently, is to raise $400 million to invest in our failing educational system. Conservatism?
November 2017 — In the link below, you will read that according to the 2016 and 2017 financial disclosure reports, Allen was on the payroll of George Washington Academy in Snowflake, while, at the same time, serving as Chairman of the Education Committee. Conflict of interest? YOU BET!
I don’t know what good Sylvia has done in these eight years or so, but one thing’s for certain, the system has only gotten worse and she's been at the helm for many of those years. So, think before you support her again. If it’s her friendship you’re voting for, so be it, we know where you stand. However, if you’re HONESTLY seeking Liberty and a good education for our children, you won’t repeat the same mistake again by voting for her and expecting change. It just won’t happen. I hope you stand with me and vote for a fresh face with new ideas to lead the fight for Liberty and our children in LD6 because, clearly, with Sylvia Allen, things have gone from bad to worse.
Richard Sperry, U.S. Veteran
Cottonwood
