We know that Ivanka Trump has receive trademarks in China to produce voting machines. I would assume that Ivanka already had direct business experience and ties in the production and marketing of election machines found in the United States. This would be a conflict of interest if the Trump family is in the election machine business.
While investigating the purchasing records of a voting machine company, NBC Nightly News found that the company bylaws would not reveal who owned this company. The piece is titled “Chinese parts, hidden ownership, growing scrutiny: Inside America's biggest maker of voting machines,” (Dec. 19, 2019). Google it. You have to ask, why would a company hide the owners?
County supervisors, let’s have an independent audit of 2018 Federal Senate and Representative ballots.
Kenny Cail,
Lakeside
