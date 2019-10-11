I received my ballot to vote in the election regarding the White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District and plan to vote to keep this valuable resource.
If you are not familiar with this issue please read the Guest Column by Kay Dyson in the Independent on September 27. This very small tax which we have been paying since 1995, is one of the reasons we have been able to keep good health care in our very small communities of Eagar, Springerville, St. Johns, Alpine, Nutrioso and Greer, unlike many small communities in the country.
The Health Care District paid for the clinics in Springerville and St. Johns and contributes to the emergency room at the hospital in Springerville and to the ambulance service which serves our communities.
My husband, my grandson, three friends from out of town and I have all used the services of our emergency room and know from personal experience what great care is provided there. I have learned from several doctors that our emergency room is exceptional. The cost of the Health Care District to the average tax payor is $5 per month. What a bargain!
Although the hospital, emergency room and ambulance service are mostly supported by the people who use them and their insurance companies, it is possible that these services would not continue without the help provided by the Health Care District. For that reason I urge everyone to vote to keep providing this service to our communities.
Kay Wilkins
Springerville
