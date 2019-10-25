If we do not stand up and tell Washington it is time to get to work and stop this insanity, this nation will not survive much more of this.
Everyone in Washington is being paid to do a job for use — the American public.
So far the American people have been cheated because the politicians think more about their ideas and beliefs than the real reason they have been elected; so get to work.
God Bless America.
Joe Vaal,
Vernon
