What has happened to common sense? Do we need our elected representatives to mandate laws and rules for us to survive? Wear masks, stay home, don't create large crowds, etc. Take charge of your life so loved ones can live and pursue happiness. Love and respect your neighbor. Why donate to charities while you buy up all the consumer goods? Share don't hoard.
Our elected representatives have lost touch with the common man. They are interested in what they get. Just look at the money spent on ads of impossible promises and mud slinging to get that job. And to keep that job for life.
The new corporation commissioner was on the news bashing APS for not providing enough power. Perhaps she should look at her own county and rural areas to see how many families are without power. Power, water, Internet are not available. As State officials learned when providing computers for student on-line learning. Many families in rural areas do without these resources so Arizona can grow. Or, she might look at Arizona history for what the it took to establish Arizona Public Service (and SRP) and what it meant for early pioneers.
It is not all APS and SRP's problem. It is over population and consumer greed. Too many new subdivisions and businesses to keep up with the demand for power. Consumers complain about the rate hikes but still mass consume. Consumers use and waste more power than required.
Even in rural areas our new neighbors keep multiple, bright lights glowing all night; are they afraid of the dark? Our summer homeowners return to the valley leaving their house ablaze with lights and appliances on day and night, 24 hours a day for months. People are wanting out of the big cities but still expect all the luxuries.
Arizona is a desert state and it is depleting its natural resources. Should we sacrifice our water to produce wind and solar energy?
No, solar should be installed on homes and business and not for big corporation installations profit. Should we strip our forests to burn Bio-mass? Destroy our land and pollute our water for mining companies. For what? More population and big businesses. No, we need our natural resources, wide-open spaces and beautiful views for the human race to survive.
Remember when it is all gone it won't be back!
H.L. Shadle,
Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.