A friend of mine sent me excerpts from Khrushchev's 1959 speech at the U.N. and it scares the heck out of me. Krushchev said "Your children's children will live under communism … You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy until you fall like over ripened fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not."
Now think of this: A recent Gallup Poll reveals that 51% of young people ages 18-29 are favorable to socialism and down on capitalism. The current Democrats running for office are proposing policies that would bankrupt our country, i.e. the green new deal, medicare for all, free medical for illegal aliens up to the age of 26, openly proposing socialism, and reparation to black families whose ancestors were slaves. Krushchev was obviously a genius and we had better wake up. We can bury our heads in the sand and think it could never happen here, but consider Venezuela. In just a few decades Venezuela went from being one of the riches countries in the world to a third world impoverished country after adopting socialism. The once honorable Democratic party has gone so far left that they are blinded to the truth. Sad to say that if you can't see a correlation between Krushchev's speech of 60 years ago and what is going on today then you may very well be blindly helpful in the destruction of our great nation.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
