I recently had a very bad experience with a dog breeder, from South Bend, Indiana., maybe she is from there??
I wanted to purchase a teacup yorkie, for 500, it turns out these people are in the puppy scam business, I have at least 4-5 different emails, that she gave me to send the money.
She wanted me to use Walmart or CVS to send the money, red flag also on her website, there is an international phone, red flag.
I transferred the money using Zelle and my bank denied, when I called, I was informed that the emails have reports of fraud, at least five reports, close call.
I want to get the word out, to the public about these people, here is the website, AnnaCartens yorkie puppy. The transfer, did not go thru, the bank returned my money, buyer beware!
Catherine Valentino,
Vernon
Many wonderful new friends are available at local shelters. It may not open a whole new world for you, but it will for them. Don't shop, adopt.
