I watch the different news stations to get the full picture of what is going on even though I recognize tremendous bias in many of the stations.
As of late I have been laid up because of a hip replacement so I've been watching the news for hours on end and yes I do need a life right now. Sadly the bias just seems to grow. If you watch FOX, OAN or Newsmax then turn to CNN or MsNBC there seems to be absolutely nothing common to these different stations, what ever happened to news?
Christine Amanpour's comment on CNN liking President Trump to the Nazi's was beyond ridiculous and her so called apology wasn't and apology at all. If you watch FOX, OAN and Newsmax you would have noticed that they covered many of Biden's rallies live as well as President Trump's, but if you switched to CNN or MSNBC and even some of the network channels you didn't see Trump rallies.
As Republicans and Democrats we all tend to believe differently and lean toward the news we want to believe.
What is particularly disturbing right now is that all the stations talk about how there have been problems in the election with miscounted ballots and pockets of fraud but are they enough to change the election. Pennsylvania, for example, going around their own rules by bypassing the legislature. Several states not allowing observers close enough to validate, and there are several other examples. The big question here is this what we should expect. If we are now willing to accept some fraud then how much will we be willing to expect in the future?
I pray we do not go down the road of more and more complacency. I said this before and I'll repeat it now, my grandmother always use to say "rights right and right wrongs nobody." Has this election been right?
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
