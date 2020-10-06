In mid June 2020, my son and I were working the water channels in Nutrioso that transported 40 acre feet of my legally recognized water from a local lake. Along the way a landowner accused us of trespassing with a declaration of calling the Apache County Sheriff's Office. We soon left and returned to our home. Within an hour three sheriff deputies in three separate vehicles arrived in force at my residence.
There was no doubt in these officer's minds that we were guilty despite attempts to explain our rights. Not only did have legal rights to be working the water ways but we were at least 100 feet beyond the complainants property. Regardless, we were issued a criminal offense citation.
The fact that the complainant convinced these 3 officers of these infractions is disturbing and unlawful. Hopefully these deputies and Sheriff Dodson go back to water rights school as well as GIS Mapping review so others don't have to endure a needless hassle like we did.
On Aug. 8, the Apache County District Attorney dismissed the case.
Charles Struthers,
Nutrioso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.