Mr. Aleshire and the Corporation Commission should decide if Arizona needs water or biomass. Beginning in 2020 Mr. Aleshire was all about water and drought but this week he is championing biomass.
Mr. Aleshire, in December 2018, quoted Mr. Worsley "providing 30 megawatts of Biomass from 15,000 acres would need 1 million gallons of water every day to keep the boilers cool. And, if NovoPower gets the electric and forest contracts he would build additional plants in Winslow, Show Low, Flagstaff and Navajo Camp." That is five million gallons a day. Five million times 352 days a year is 1,760,000.
Mr. Aleshire stated this week that SRP provides 244 billion gallons of water to 2 million valley residents. That water drains from 13,000 square miles of water shed of the Salt and Verde Rivers including all the rim country and the White Mountains.
In December 2018, Mr. Worsley was quoited, ''The huge Coconino aquifer atop the rim mostly has salty-mineral laden water not fit for drinking but perfectly fine for cooling a biomass plant." We drink it.
Tell that to the private home-well owners or the local towns when their wells go dry or deeper. Again, do the figures. Go to the internet. The huge aquifer took decades to form and more to replace. See how many gallons remain and compute how long it will take to drain at 5 Million gallons a day.
Decide water or biomass.
H.L Shadle,
Snowflake
