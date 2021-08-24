I just finished reading a very sobering article from the AZ Central (Aug. 16, 2021), co-authored by Ian James and Zayna Syed. It details the coming cuts in water allotments to Arizona from Lake Mead, the primary source of water for over 40 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.
The cuts are part of an agreement among the states affected, and will go into effect in January 2022. Guess what? The parties involved have already decided that those cuts will not be enough and more drastic reductions are unavoidable.
Since we in the White Mountains do not rely on CAP water, we will be spared, for the moment, but how long will it be before some of our water is "diverted" to save the swimming pools in The Valley? Farmers in Pinal County are facing a 60% reduction in their 2022 allotments, with significant reductions across all regions that rely on the CAP.
Meanwhile, drilling permits and Aquifer Protection Permits continue to be given to the fracking industry, where a single "frack" of a single well can use millions of gallons of water, water that will be permanently lost to the rest of us. In addition, failures of well casings, storage tanks, pipelines, etc. are the norm, threatening even more water, air, etc.
There are already over 1,300 health studies that prove it is impossible to frack and not have significant, negative health outcomes for all those in the immediate area, not to mention the 24/7 truck traffic, which causes destruction of roads that local governments need to fix….I could go on forever. All in the name of a very, very few permanent jobs, and just ask the life-time residents of North Dakota what the influx of a now-defunct oil boom (2006-12) has meant to their communities.
Peter Aleshire’s optimistic predictions notwithstanding (WMI, Feb. 26, 2021), we need to do everything in our power to prepare for a hotter, drier climate, now, rather than be forced into untenable ‘solutions’ in the not-too-distant future. Banning all fracking would be one concrete step we should take.
There is a reason that ‘water futures’ are now for sale on Wall Street, where our ultimate "rulers" (Forget Democrats and Republicans!) gained trillions of dollars during the pandemic, after gaining hundreds of billions after the crash of 2007-08. Perhaps the bickering amongst ourselves needs to stop; the focus of our anger, frustration and anxiety redirected?
John Stuckey,
Pinetop
