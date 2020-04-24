A state of panic is a perilous condition. Like war, the truth is always the first casualty. Once taken hold, a complete abandonment of reason typically follows.
While this particular virus is certainly a serious matter, I find the reactionary behavior of my fellow Americans to be of much greater concern. Without consideration for others, many are holding goods, buying up far more than they need in an unprecedented panic-driven run on essentials.
Like trained seals, they have also made a mad dash to purchase yet even more firearms and ammunition in order to protect themselves, amazingly enough, from one another. It seems the time has arrived when many perceive their fellow Americans as not only a potential rival, but even a possible enemy. Sadly, this spectacle illustrates how disconnected we have become as a people.
Contrast this shameful behavior with that of Americans during the Great Depression, who in most cases, were willing to share what little they had with family, friends, neighbors and even strangers.
This crisis presents a golden opportunity for Americans to redeem themselves in the eyes of a candid world. We can either succumb to the old bomb shelter mentality of the Cold War years, or we can extend a helping hand.
Let us prove, if only to ourselves, that we are made of better stuff.
Mark Slate,
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.