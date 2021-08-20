I'm growing tired of some of our leaders in Washington looking for pie-in-the-sky solutions for health care.
We need Congress to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and the best way to do that is by continuing to build on what is currently working in health care, particularly the parts of our system where private insurance plans and public programs like Medicare work together for the good of patients.
Some leaders are pushing for unaffordable public option plans — which could devastate health care providers in rural and underserved communities — or risky proposals that would massively expand Medicare, a program that is already struggling to provide the care our nation’s seniors deserve.
Medicare expansion proposals like Medicare at 60 would open the program up to millions of younger Americans, flooding it with new beneficiaries when parts of the program are already at risk for bankruptcy. This is a recipe for disaster that could end up threatening access and quality for the millions of seniors already enrolled in and relying on the program. Seniors deserve better than this.
Joseph LaGraffe,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.