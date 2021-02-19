First it was Sylvia "The earth is only 10,000 years old" Allen. Now it's Wendy "I condemn the radical Antifa mobs for attacking the Capitol" Rogers.
Will somebody please tell me what poor ol' Navajo County has done to deserve these "couple of tacos short of a full combination plate" individuals representing us at the state legislature?
Bill Johnson,
Show Low
(1) comment
Simple answer is the local audience loves the show, and loves the actors even more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.