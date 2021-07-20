Both Navajo and Apache County Health Departments have missed the boat re COVID-19.
They should have had intensive education for citizens about infectious diseases and how to effectively deal with different kinds of transmission. In addition, since in the beginning, CDC felt that COVID-19 was an air bourne transmittable disease and we needed to know how each citizen could effectively protect their family against it. Hard facts about disease transmission. Then each citizen could decide, with sound facts in hand, whether or not to get vaccinated. And which vaccination would be best for them. They would be able to make responsible decisions.
We would not be in the predicament we are in now where everybody has received conflicting and confusing information about the COVID-19 disease. As it is now, we are all at a loss to make a sound decision about getting vaccinated and how to best protect ourselves and families when out in the community. They are afraid. People just don't know what is the correct thing to do. County health departments have not led their citizens in the right directions.
Penny Pickette Chipman, RN, CCRN,
Eagar
