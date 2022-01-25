As a small tourist town with one highway, traffic becomes a main concern during the summer season.

I believe that we should encourage the usage of public transportation because it has many benefits like being ecofriendly, reducing traffic, and causing fewer car accidents. Even as a small town we do have public transport, known as “The White Mountain Connection” or the town shuttle, but it is rarely used.

Currently the shuttle only makes three round trips per day and has three main bus stops. If there were to be more usage of the shuttle, it could create a variety of new and different routes/ stops and usage of multiple different shuttles.

This will help our community overall because the town will not feel so crowded and there will not be a need to make a small, rural town bigger.

Sincerely,

Diane Banuelos,

Lakeside

fishinguy

You are correct about the White Mountian Connection. Yep it connects Pinetop to Holbrook where you can catch a Grey Hound bus. Have you checked into the local bus line the Four Season Connection? It is split into two routes one in Show Low the other one in Pinetop. The Show Low run has 27 stops and the Pinetop run has 19 stops. So I am not sure what the issue is with the bus route. Check it out for yourself.

pxllr

Frankly I am amazed we even have a bus service here! My house in Tucson only has 4 bus stops a day near my house. There are places up here that have more service than that.

