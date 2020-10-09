As a survivor of the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California I can predict the same disaster here.
Paradise looked like Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside before the fire. It looks like Hiroshima now and will take decades to recover.
Prevention is the key, there are not enough fire suppression resources available to stop a conflagration.
I hope there is an evacuation plan in place. There’s no reason to reinvent the wheel, copy what Butte County Ca. has learned. This area needs a Fire Safe Council to thin the fuel loading and hazard reduction. Another asset would be an organization for animal rescue and sheltering. Pets are like family members. I had to treat burn victims that tried to save their animals. See what the North Valley Animal Disaster Group has done.
After 40 years years of fire fighting around the Western states I’ve learned an once of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.
“Chief” Tom Mcadams,
Pinedale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.