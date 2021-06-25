I know that I am not the only one who is tired of no food on the shelves of the local food stores.
Is there a reason why this area cannot get a Kroger store to come to our area?
Our community is fast growing and we do not have the grocery stores to support this growth. I'm sick of not being able to buy what I need from local stores. There are "buy local" signs everywhere, however, if you have nothing to sell locally the population cannot really shop locally can they?
We have decided to start taking cool chests to Globe so we can shop at the Fry's there. Yes. Globe has a Fry's, yet all we get is Safeway and Walmart with no groceries on the shelves.
Can't get stockers?
Well, hire them at a fair wage for 40 hours a week with some benefits and you won't have stocker shortages. The powers that be cannot stop this place from growing. We are getting out-of-towners buying up real estate here like crazy. Think there is a grocery shortage now? Just wait a few more weeks until the glut of summer residents arrive.
There will really be no groceries then.
Oh, and I forgot to mention Eddie's in Pinetop, but who can afford to shop there on a regular basis, regardless of how great their meat is?
We need a Kroger grocery store. I'm not the only one who feels this way. I hear and talk with others who have the same concerns and complaints that I do. Come on, White Mountains! Let's get at least one Kroger market in the area.
My husband and I came from Bullhead City. That community is not much larger than this one, spread out over several small towns and also has summer-winter residents, yet it boasts two Safeway markets, two Smith's markets and two super Walmart stores, as well as a Target, a Kohls and a Bed, Bath and Beyond, just to name a few of the stores that operate there.
Are you really going to tell the community that we cannot support the same? Are you going to tell the community that the reason we don't have more markets is because the residents of our community are too "lazy" to work (I heard that too)? I don't buy it. Not for a second.
We have plenty of people who will work if they are paid fairly and receive benefits. If the corporate entities in this town can't treat the residents of the community who work for them fairly, why should anyone want to work for them and why should we support them? I'm just saying.
Cecily Preusser,
Lakeside
Now that the Forest is closed the shelf will have more food on it. See the flat lander campers are now not able to come and camp so the self should be fuller for you. Not sure how long you have been here but an addition of another grocery store has been needed for over 30 years. Agree this region needs more shopping options.
Sorry but adding another grocery store won't solve any "shortages" we may be seeing. The same truck routes that get closed due to fires, accidents and yes even snow will keep a Kroger truck from arriving up here just the same as a Safeway or Wal-Mart truck. The last thing we need is more "Big Box" stores sending their corporate cash off the mountain. Not sure how much food you need but I have never had an issue getting all the things I require every time I visit the stores up here...well aside from the time when the idiots were hording toilet paper.
When I go into Walmart, it reminds me of living in Fort Lauderdale when a hurricane was coming in. Are the goods backordered, or no one to stock the shelves, and the stockroom is full?
