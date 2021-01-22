Our country desperately needs to become more united, not less. And the best way this can be done is to identify and prosecute to the fullest extent, all the people who helped to provoked the violent takeover of our government. And for maximum unity we need to do it sooner not later. This is what will start the healing.
Two of the common names for what happened on Jan. 6 are treason and sedition, and we don’t have to go back that far in history to find that execution was the preferred punishment for that crime. That’s how serious they were about treason. I certainly don’t support that, but isn’t it interesting to realize that the zombie-like terrorists were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”
The offenders who planned, encouraged and took part in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 should be punished to the fullest extent of the law (short of execution) and if that group includes any of our Arizona law makers, then so be it.
Wayne Pearce,
Show Low
Hear, hear Mr. Pearce! And that includes dealing with the Sedition Caucus, including Arizona's own Reps. Gosar and Biggs. And let's not forget Arizona's Chairwoman of the Sedition Party, Kelli Ward.
