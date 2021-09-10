Vaccines keep us well; preventing disease, disability and death. These vaccines keep our world alive, ridding us significantly of these diseases: MMR, Smallpox, Rotavirus, Chicken pox, Polio, Influenza, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pneumonia, Shingles, Hepatitis, HPV, Meningitis and Pertussis (Whooping cough).
Most people in the US have not had to face these diseases because we were immunized with a series of shots as children. Scientists continue to research diseases and the cures. What a marvelous job they have done in record time to finalize the development and production of vaccines to combat and rid us of the COVID-19 virus. Now our job is to accept this vaccine as real, safe and beneficial in the fight against COVID and to get our vaccinations.
Parents with school age children please get vaccinated to keep the virus out of our schools so children can learn in the best environment ... the classroom. Help to keep our teachers and staff safe and well, and willing to work to their strengths In the classroom.
Let's get our economy focused on building our nation as a wonderful place to be. Let's get our nation and world traveling safely again. Let's move beyond COVID-19 so we can focus on the environment and what needs to be done to clean up our air quality and water resources.
Let's live again, get vaccinated!
PS:
I was a "polio pioneer" in 1954 or 55 and was among the first to receive the vaccine that made the US polio free by 1979. Some countries still have this threat, but polio is now reduced by 99% worldwide. This virus was as horrible as COVID, spreading rapidly and killing thousands, mostly children. But the world responded, by getting vaccinated and now many young people may not even know what an "iron lung" was or that the paralyzing disease, polio, even existed.
Sincerely,
Charlien Baker
Pinedale
