The Native population of Arizona deserves a profound thank you, for once again coming to the aid of our country, not to mention our state. What makes it more remarkable is that all this while they were being treated as second-class citizens.
On a more ominous note, a very dangerous thing is happening in our country. The very meaning of truth is being bludgeoned to death by people using fear and lies. They’ve even learned to weaponize our Constitution, using the First and Second Amendments like baseball bats to mentally beat their ideas into the minds of as many people as possible. Raise your hand if you still think Obama is coming after our guns. See what I mean? You were lied to and you wanted so bad for that lie to be true. In fact, Obama was more of a friend to the gun lobby than you would ever believe. Go on, Google it.
Look at the photos of Obama’s and Trump’s inaugurations and tell us that Trump’s was bigger. Look at the photos and videos of terrorists attacking our Capitol and tell us they are liberals against fascism, and wearing MAGA hats to confuse us. We are becoming a society that’s loosing it’s ability to see the difference between snake oil and the truth. The writing on the wall is big and bold, and yet we seem to be loosing the ability to see it. It’s like we’re in some kind of glaucomic trance.
Wayne Pearce,
Show Low
