Let’s keep this simple. This may come as a surprise to some of you, and I can’t blame you. Conflicting information is everywhere, and it’s easier than ever to become genuinely confused.
I do NOT wear a mask for self-protection. I wear it to protect YOU from ME. I have no symptoms, but, since I haven’t been tested, I don’t know if I’ve been exposed or not. So how about we protect each other, OK? Sadly, there are those who defiantly won’t wear a mask for other reasons.
If you REFUSE to wear a mask, you are NOT being ‘brave’ or ‘tough’ or anything like that. You are endangering the lives of everyone you come close to, including your family. You know, your wife with diabetes, or your sister with MS, or your father with COPD.
You certainly have the ‘right’ to endanger yourself. Go hug every person not wearing a mask you can find. Let them cough and sneeze on you. You know the whole thing is just a hoax, that people all over the world are pretending to die because … why, exactly?
However, you do not have the right to engage in ‘reckless endangerment,’ which is what you are doing when you decide that you know better than people who have been working in the field of epidemiology their entire careers. When your desperate need to prove what a tough guy/gal you are causes others to die, you are a criminal. In fact, if you understand the purpose of the masks people are wearing in public places, and you refuse to do so, you are a murderer. It’s that simple.
John Stuckey,
Pinetop
