I would like to encourage everyone at this time to please be wearing a mask. This pandemic has caused all of us many inconveniences, but inconveniences can be overcome and worked through. This pandemic has also caused loss and death at rates that many people do not see or understand the magnitude.
At our own Summit hospital, beds are filled to capacity, leaving some patients meant for the ICU stuck in the Emergency Room. Because the ER is also completely full of COVID-19 patients, people who suffer from every day accidents and injuries such as heart attacks and broken bones, are unable to receive the proper care they need. Suddenly our daily emergencies have become the people who are sitting in the waiting rooms and hallways of our hospitals. Does this start to put COVID into perspective? It’s not just about the people who are becoming ill with this virus. It’s also about everyone else who can’t receive help because of the overwhelming amount of infected people.
My dad and I recently read an article that in Los Angeles, their hospitals are so full, that if they receive a 911 call that someone has no pulse or has stopped breathing, they are not allowed to revive them. They simply drive to the site to declare the person dead because there would be no room in the hospital to care for them. To me that is simply heartbreaking, and the numbers reflecting COVID deaths do not reflect the other deaths and injuries that the pandemic has affected. Our nation and community are to the point of sending suffering patients home, and letting people die where they are because we’ve let the virus spread too fast.
Many people’s attitude toward this virus has been too casual. Some businesses do not require masks, and often people wear them hung around their chin or in their jeans’ back pocket. I understand that a change such as this can be a lifestyle inconvenience. But so are seatbelts, dental hygiene, and sunscreen. Just like masks, these things have been proven to protect us from things that don’t seem like an imminent threat. So, I encourage you, regardless of if you care about your own health or not, to take the suggestions to wear a mask seriously. We can all do better in our efforts. When all of us are wearing masks the spread of cases will be slowed, and hospitals will be able to have room for the patients in need of care.
Sincerely,
Grace Whiting,
Lakeside
It's been said before but it bears repeating here: Demanding your "rights" (to not wear a mask) without exercising your RESPONSIBILITIES (to help protect your fellow citizens) isn't "freedom," it's adolescence. Grow up and mask up!
