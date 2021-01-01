Up here on “The Mountain” we like to think of ourselves as embodying the spirit of small-town rural America: The value of hard work, the value of community, taking care of your neighbor; that's what small towns shout from the rooftops, that’s what we're good at, right? We are salt of the earth people who care about each other, right?
Until you ask some of them to wear a mask, because that protects your precious neighbor.
Suddenly many of them mutate from being “rugged individualists” to becoming toxic individualists. We’re stomping on their God-given “rights” to do what they want without regard for their fellow citizens. We’re taking away their freedom! But demanding their “rights” without exercising their responsibilities to take care of their neighbors isn’t “freedom,” it’s adolescence — selfish, self-centered and inconsiderate adolescence. They’re like a child flailing its arms and legs about and yelling “You’re not the boss of me!”
That toxic individualism and the divisive pandemic politics that spawned it are having a devastating effect across rural America: They are alienating some of our most critical residents - our health care workers. Many of them have had enough of the irresponsibility and the out-of-control rise in cases and deaths that result. Many of them have been targets of ridicule and derision because they advise wearing a mask and do so themselves. Many of them are leaving because of that toxic individualistic behavior, just when we need them the most. (This applies to many teachers, too.)
Grow up. Be a good neighbor. Value your community and its residents. Wear a mask.
Ed Coleman,
Nutrioso
As Darwin said, "I got this".
