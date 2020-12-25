Our daughter is a hospital nurse. She now has to wear PPE gear every 12-hour shift as her hospital is filling up with COVID-19 victims. It is excruciating and depressing work and only getting worse. It is maddening to her the cavalier attitude of so many about not wearing a mask in public.
Do you wear a mask in places like grocery stores, hardware stores, Post Office, or wherever? Yes? Then thank you for doing your part to make this horrible situation better for us all and especially our daughter who is on the front line.
If your answer is "No, I don't wear a mask.", what in God's name are you thinking? Or are you thinking at all?
If you aren't worried about your own safety then at least be considerate of the safety of everyone else you are in contact with. They are probably wearing a mask and you know what? They are protecting you.
And if you are making a statement by refusing to mask, it is coming through loud and clear: You are not concerned about the health and safety of your fellow man or woman.
Please! Wear a mask in public until we are done with this pandemic!
Garth Orkney,
Pinetop
I feel the non mask wearers are the SPREADERS! Most of them do not give a (I will be polite) give a hoot about us that are considerate of others.
When I see the non mask wearers I stare at them and stare at them. They may not like it but to bad for them. Honestly I wish the City of Show Low better yet Navajo County would have a mask rule and enforce it. Lucky I am not a store owner or you would not get to enter unless a mask is on or I take your temperature with my rectal thermometer.
