Dear Mr. Headley
Welcome to the White Mountains and welcome to the White Mountain Independent.
Your editorial in Tuesday's edition was spot on and made a lot sense. I've often said, "Why can't we all just get along?" We're all in this thing called "life" together. (none of us will ever get out of it alive). This current pandemic shouldn't divide us but pull us together as we try to help each other get through it. As far as individual rights are concerned, whenever you live in a society with others, there will be regulations and restrictions on your behavior. That's why we have laws that say you can't go through a red light and you must stop at stop signs. That's why we have laws that restrict the age at which one can consume alcohol or posses a firearm. These things are all for the public good. If it is determined that wearing a mask in public and maintaining social distancing were for the public good, of course we'd comply. Some people may consider this trampling on their freedoms; I would consider it common sense!
Bryan Blackman
Snowflake
