Wendy Rogers has resided in Flagstaff for quite some time. In fact it is her primary residence. Wendy has her voters registration in Flagstaff. She is well known by many of us local veterans and is an officer at our VFW in Flagstaff. We have a regular Steak Night and Wendy can always be seen sitting with us. I have seen Wendy in the waiting room at our local VA clinic, as a patient in Flagstaff. Sylvia apparently is unaware that Wendy is a precinct committeewoman from Flagstaff and is a regular at our barbecues at my home, as well as at her place.
And what’s with Sylvia demeaning people who own mobile homes and trailers? I find that quite offensive. Snobby Sylvia sticks her nose in the air to ridicule decent people like myself, own trailers?
I know Wendy has a home in Tempe so, she can spend time with her children and grandkids . Family contact is a good thing in my book. Quite a few of us Arizonans have two homes as the seasons change. We also consider this situation an investment. This is nothing new or uncommon.
I really don’t believe Sylvia is a Conservative. She thinks like typical liberals when it comes to spending our hard earned income. She has been advocating for raising taxes for years, making all kinds of excuses to do that, rather than to cut government spending.
Mike Hays,
Flagstaff AZ
(1) comment
It was conservative republican Vice President D*ck Cheney who was quoted as saying about the topic of spending the taxpayer's money, "Deficits don't matter," as they ruined a very good economy left to them by Liberal Democrat President Bill Clinton.Currently, conservative republican President "Cheeto" Trump is on track with major,major, major spending and ruining the great economy Liberal Democrat President Obama left him. Of course, that falls in line with what is already known: consevative republicans spend money thrashing our country and ruining the economy and Democrats spend money fixing the country's economy that republicans screwed up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.