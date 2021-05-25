My wife and I recently purchased a property here in Show Low.
Since I read even more during the pandemic, I decided to check out the library.
What a shock! What a facility! What pride this community must feel to have this gem.
An alternative motive for this visit was to print a label off my computer. I am way past technologically challenged, read ignorant, not a clue, dangerous, etc.
Therefore I asked for help. This employee, who had the patience of a saint, sat with me for a half an hour trying to accomplish the task. Unfortunately due to my advanced age, senior moment or merely choking, I could not think of my Google password. Then this lovely lady tried many suggestions to stimulate my sluggish brain, to no avail.
I was so impressed with this person, sadly I didn’t get her name.
Show Low is indeed lucky to have this facility with such great a great staff.
C Kevin Quill,
Show Low
