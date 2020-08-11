Why was U.S. Highway 60 between Show Low and Springerville road done with no passing lanes?
The no passing signs are still up but it is all painted now with double yellow lines. I’m going to have to leave for work two hours earlier because I can’t pass any one.
This is going to cause more accidents. More road rage. People are just going to get tired of it and start passing when they shouldn’t. Instead of before it clearly mark where you should not pass. Why did they do this?
Julie Englert,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.