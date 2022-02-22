Mr. Aleshire's news article "White Mountains may thrive as other rural areas decline for lack of water", is interesting, confusing and scary.
''The water supply could prove a trump card for economic development officials here." ????
Bad news for many (our) rural areas could provide an economic boost for many towns in the White Mountains??
Let's look at real life in our area (Navajo & Apache counties.) Most of the "ample run off ground water" goes to Phoenix (the valley) through water sheds that "need" to be improved to provide more ground water for the valley. While our governor thinks a de-salting plant in California will solve the problem so we can continue to bring huge corporations to Arizona and provide more jobs for employees whose paychecks are not enough to buy or rent shelter. More population and voters.
Yes, wells in our area are drying up or being polluted by mining. No worry, we have the Coconino Aquifer. (AQUIFER: Water bearing rock strata, commonly sandstone or chalk with high porosity and permeability. They provide much of the word's water supply, which may be exploited directly by sinking wells or pumping into a reservoir.) Our aquifer is being depleted. Depleted for what? Electric cars, cooking stoves and other devices. Example: Clean the forest & prevent forest fires, improve water sheds, & generate more electric for the Biomass to use 5 million gallons of water a DAY from the Coconino aquifer.
(White Mountain Independent articles 12/21/18&1/1/19& 11/23/21&12/14)
Only 17% of Arizona is privately owned. The huge Aztec Land and additional acquisitions leave little land for private home wells. As these well dry up (which is occurring now) where will owners get water. Will they add to the haul water from town residents? What happens to the towns as their wells dry up (town wells depend on the aquifer). Property will be worthless, without funds from sale where else can they afford to live? Another addition to the homeless population? Yes, towns "have water table problems like Verde Valley & Yavapai County'' and Payson. Do some research and find out what caused the water table problems. What is the C.C.Cragin reservoir? (11-23-21) What is its water source, who profits from the furnishing water to Payson. And what will people on the reservations do with the empty pipes to every home with no water. As the president has promised to supply to every home on the reservations. Its all about the Coconino Aquifer.
Active Management Areas are not the answer. The answer is common sense instead of profit for large landowners. Contact the Arizona Water Department and ask who (and under which name applied) were granted management districts in our area. I questioned the notice in the public notices (fine print of your publication) I was told. "We did not know who or why they wanted a management district, so we gave to them."
What do we do when the biomass and dam electric generating plants have no water? Will the biomass just go bankrupt again and move on? Residents in our counties have been fighting for water for decades especially since Governor Babbitt and legislatures attempts to in-act the "Water Transfer Act" in 1987.
While, Mr. Aleshire is enjoying northern Arizona wonders (previous articles), let him have a look at what is happening to our beautiful area. Sections of land being stripped of trees (because cedar trees use too much water) or is it the proposed windmill farms ("one of our wind farms will use less water that the St. Johns, Springerville, and Joseph City generating plants.) But how many "windmill farms" will be installed on your vast sections of land? Or the biomass project which citizens will pay for with increased electric rates. Will Arizona become another Dust Bowl? Visit some of the homes and communities surviving without electricity, wells & even septic systems. Just remember they at least have a roof over their heads, some dignity and freedom.
Others that have devoted years of saving and hard work to afford a well, does mean free water. The well must be maintained, and pumps add to the monthly electric bills. They also know their wells are on limited time before the aquifer level drops.
No, we do not need an active management area, another bureau of control to add additional costs to our lives and survival.
H.L. Shadie,
Snowflake
