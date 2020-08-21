In January 2020 I purchased an annual fishing and boating permit for use on the White Mountain Apache tribal waterways.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak all these waterways were closed to fishing to everyone, which is understandable.
However in August the tribe decided to allow tribal members only to fish and boat on tribal waters. Those of us who purchased annual permits either need permission to use our permits or a refund.
I have been unable to talk to any tribal authority concerning this.
Ken Haught,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.