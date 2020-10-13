Changing the definition of each resource itself, renders them vulnerable and lacking any justifiable means of protection as interpreted under the law. Example: the recent case in Apache County story in this paper Oct. 6. As well as, the story of Hali-Burton and their attempt to drill for helium.
If rights are affirmed to a landowner through the interpretations of law, those rights will also continue to be under assault by changing interpretations.
Curious, isn't it?
Who doesn't think water is precious for the preservation of life? And, who doesn't think land should be preserved and protected for life? Remember the land rush , the gold rush, oil and other minerals found which redefined laws of the land and the common right to water. Remember the era of the space race and nuclear power that has left us with so many superfund cleanup sites, and oil corporations and fracking using our water and polluting our land.
Tell me again where you grew up and what era of history you remember. I am 70, owning my property for 38 years here and now seeing these interpretations change again to benefit; WHO? I am no coward. I am a land and water defender and will stand against bullies; because individually, we all have no rights. Therefore, we will all perish together.
Keep the Helium in the ground.
Teresa Aland,
Indweller Executive Director
Snowflake
