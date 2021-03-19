Turns out Democrats have been doing it all wrong. They have been fighting to get a majority in the US Senate for all these years. But Senator McConnell has shown that a majority is not needed. All you need is the filibuster and 41% of the senate to have total control over everything the Senate does. Nothing will pass if 40% are against it. Nothing will even be brought up for a vote unless 60% are in favor of it.
How about a return to the traditional filibuster? If a senator opposes a bill, they get up and speak for as long as they wish. Once they stop there is a vote with a simple majority rules. In the Senate with only 2 senators per state, the rural, lower populated states have an advantage already. Why make that advantage even more pronounced with a 60% majority required?
Are we a democracy or are we an oligarchy ruled by a minority?
Larry Romo,
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.