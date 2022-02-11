Weekends and breaks are meant to be students’ time to rest and take a break from school related activities like homework, so, assigning homework over these breaks kind of defeats the purpose of the break.
Furthermore, teachers shouldn’t assign homework over weekends and breaks unless they are willing to be available for the students to ask questions and help. As I said earlier, breaks are meant for students to relax and get away from the school environment and do other things that they need to do besides school stuff.
Assigning homework both breaks the relaxing environment and takes the students away from the other things they need to get done, especially if the teacher isn't available to help the students with that work. If the teacher doesn’t help or answer questions then the students might struggle with what they are supposed to do or they might not be able to learn the subject properly.
Now you might be thinking that if students need to learn how to do something then they could just google it, but with that logic students could just google everything instead of learning it or having a teacher do what they're supposed to do and teach it to them. Ideally, students shouldn’t even have those assignments, but if we do, we should have the support from our teachers to do the work properly, or the assignment may end up doing more harm than good.
