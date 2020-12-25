Ms. Barry 's article is mostly accurate.
The one thing she did not get totally correct is about when you move.
Yes, when you move your coverage will go with you with a caveat. You can keep your current supplement plan only if that company has coverage in the new area where you live. If not you have until the end of the month from when you change your address to get a new plan in your area.
You don't get thirty days, only until the end of that month. so if you change your address after around the middle of the month you may be hard pressed to get a new plan in place prior to the end of the month.
I know because it happened to me and the wife when we moved to Show Low and the insurance company's I dealt with had no sympathy as my wife is stricken with progressive MS. They don't even warn you. We just received a letter that stated the cancellation date, which was prior to getting the letter.
Hope this helps.
Lou Russo,
Show Low
Your problem with the health insurance company not providing coverage in our area is exactly why our heathcare should not have an insurance company inserted between us and our doctors.
Healthcare should not be dependent on our employer.
Healthcare should not be dependent on our address.
Healthcare should not be dependent on our prior medical condition.
Care in an accident or illness should not be dependent on whether we can afford to pay for the care.
We are one of the very few developed countries in the world where we have to worry about these things. Everywhere else, you just go to your preferred care provider and you are taken care of. And you do not have to setup a GoFundMe to pay for it.
Why can’t we do what has already been successful in over 30 other countries? Are we that incompetent that we can’t do this?
There will be nay-sayers claiming long wait times. Have you ever scheduled care in the USA? They check the calendar and it is usually months before you can get in. Then they have to run the procedure past the insurance company to see if they will pay for it. You may get your procedure covered, or you may have to pay out of pocket. Do you have $50,000 stashed away for that procedure if your insurance company refuses to pay? We are the only country where we have to ask ourselves that.
Universal healthcare is not rocket science. The CBO (congressional budget office) found it would save money over current costs. A Koch funded study found savings too.
But what about the poor insurance companies you say. Well, what about them? They can find other things to insure. Maybe supplemental policies for elective procedures, like having a third nipple installed or having gills implanted, or having cosmetic surgery to reshape your nose or your breasts? These other countries that have a form of universal healthcare still have insurance companies and those insurance companies do quite well, so it is obvious that universal healthcare does not put insurance companies out of business. Same with drug companies.
When are we going to enter the 20th century? (I say 20th, because some of the countries with universal healthcare have had it since the early 1900s, yes, over 100 years)
