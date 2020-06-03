Governor Ducey ordered an 8 p.m. statewide curfew, but there was an exception made for a large group gathered outside "That Store" in downtown Show Low. The group was heavily armed, waiting for an onslaught of bogeymen who never came.
Let us not forget all the sacrifices of World War II. Back then, we were all opposed to fascism. You could have called all Americans "anti-fascists."
We need real-world solutions, not scapegoating, for the problems we are facing.
Ginny Dotson,
Show Low
Interesting thing about the supposedly DOJ police force that attacked the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square at the direction of AG William Barr. Oddly, there is no such thing as a DOJ police force, they had no badges, no identifying info. and refused to say who they represent. Are they paid mercenaries?
