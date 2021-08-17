It seems ironic that a mountain lion which was not immediately endangering anyone was killed, while a deadly virus that is stalking all of us is allowed to live among us as though nothing were happening.
The article about Snowflake schools opening without masks and planning dances was terrifying. Mr. Goodrich states that the world is starting. To recover from COVID-19. Nothing could be further from the truth. The delta variant is at least twice as contagious as the original, and seems to affect children much more.
Allowing our children to be in the presence of a dangerous predator while totally unprotected does not reflect the family values that our White Mountain communities profess to live by. Please, for the sake of our children, urge your school district to reconsider their mask policy.
K. M. Dubbs,
Show Low
