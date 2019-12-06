Pres. Gerald Ford once said, when he was Speaker of the House, "that impeachment is what Congress says it is.” Whether he meant that literally, we do not know, but what we do know is that our forefathers wanted impeachment to be for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist 65, described impeachable offenses as arising from "the misconduct of public men, or in other words from the abuse or violation of some public trust. Hamilton wanted the impeachment bar to be so high that it would prevent politicians from using small crimes to remove the president or other federal officials from office. In other words, under normal circumstances the American voter would remove the president from office at voting time.
So, let’s see what impeachment really is. Congress has the Articles of Impeachment, they vote on it, if they have enough votes, the president is impeached and it goes to Senate where the Senate will hold a trial. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will preside where 100 senators will vote — it takes a two-thirds majority to be able to remove the president from office, that decision will be final.
It’s safe to say, that our forefathers never thought government would be ran by such political hacks and we would always have a matter of honor and a sense of fair play
If Donald Trump is impeached, he will only be the third president to actually be impeached in the history of our great country. The first was Andrew Johnson who was Lincoln’s vice president and succeeded the president. The second was Bill Clinton.
Remember president Nixon was never actually impeached, he resigned, before Congress could vote. In Nixon’s case, I personally never thought it rose to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, however it was a fair hearing.
Andrew Johnson was not really liked and the impeachment was underway by February 24, 1868. He was a very cantankerous person, but what brought it to a head was he fired the Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton. Stanton then barricade himself in his office and was forcibly removed. Sec. Stanton felt that he couldn’t be fired by the President, because he was approved by Congress and felt that he could only be fired by Congress. Congress agreed, so that’s what started impeachment.
Ron McGinley,
Snowflake
