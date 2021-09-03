Viola ____ is a Show Low resident with a huge generous heart. I was going to include her last name, but worried that such a revelation would lead to her worn-out doorbell pressed by some who might misunderstand my message. For, I was the recipient of Viola’s bounty, not because I deserved it, but because Viola is an example of what we all can be — if only we just do it.
I was one of numerous drivers weary of waiting for an open gas pump. Tempers were sounding from folk’s horns and voices, and my own heart was thumping. When I went to pay for my gas, the woman in front of me in line said she was going to pay for my gas. Something about a card that gave her credit on each gallon. I said, “Not necessary,” but she paid the cashier, anyway. It was Viola who followed me out, had me turn my car around so it was aligned with the pump. Then Viola pumped the gas into my car.
I plan to pass forward what Viola taught me. As Amelia Earhart said, “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” Some of those trees may become stringed musical instruments. Imagine what beautiful harmony we could make if more of us played Viola.
Julie Wambach,
Show Low
