An issue related to our healthcare district tax is the fact that whether we pass the tax or not, many rural hospitals are in danger if Medicare-For-All is instituted. And I think Americans are starting to figure it out. A poll released by the NY Times recently showed that Independent voters are being turned off by some of these far-left positions that the Democratic presidential candidates have proposed. It’s not a surprise, especially when it comes to things that will change their lives like government-run healthcare. People like being able to pick the insurance that is right for them and to be able to see a doctor or go to a hospital of their choosing at a time of their choosing. Healthcare run by our inefficient government would almost surely disrupt that. Democrats have lots of grand ideas. Maybe it’s time they temper them down into what people actually want.
Jim Tunnell,
Show Low
