Your 3/12 issue contained a letter from local leftist lemming Wayne Pearce titled "Compromise must be part of your game plan."
However, his idea of compromise for Democrat politicians in the Copper State seems to be: say whatever is necessary to get elected and then toe the party line. With a very broad brush he also paints Arizona as a "Jim Crow" state and a majority of elected Republicans as insurrectionists. These are hardly words of conciliation.
The main source of Mr. Pearce's palpitations is the fact that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, unlike many Democrats, does not support eliminating the Senate filibuster. Evidently, Senator Sinema has a better understanding of why the Senate is, and should be, very different from the House of Representatives where the majority party regularly lords over the minority without meaningful compromise.
Perhaps it is because the Senator better understands the importance of the filibuster as a tool in creating compromise in legislation. Maybe she better understands the imprudent precedent that than Majority Leader Harry Reid made in 2013 when he invoked the "nuclear option" on cloture which bit Democrats on the behind after the 2016 election. It could be all those things and many more but maybe the Senator just understands she was elected to represent people and not a party.
Mark Griego,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.