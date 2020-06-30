As a former police officer I can not begin to describe the frustration I feel for Officers around the country. The total lack of support that they are seeing from local government is disgusting. To say these Governors and Mayors are gutless is an understatement and I can not help but believe they are part of a grand plan. Is it not obvious that as you ignore these agitators that the problem only grows. Situations such as these need to be put down hard and fast with dire consequences for those who participate. The founder of BLM has openly stated that their ultimate goal is to get rid of Pres. Trump now and not wait for Nov. So who is backing these people? It should be obvious that as they go about the country desecrating and destroying state and national monuments one that has been left alone is that of Democratic Senator Robert Byrd who is a former Klan member and recruiter for the Klan. Make no mistake, this is all politically motivated.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
For 100 years we citizens have waited for the blue line to be crossed by good officers against bad officers. Your profession has refused to do so. Now videos show how you are incapable of doing the right thing. You are militarized and too many of your members are unfit for law enforcement. Time for a revamp of the whole system.
BLM = Treason, Sedition, Insurrection
Like all organizations or agencies made up of humans, law enforcement agencies can have a number of "bad apple" officers, that through their racists, attitudes and actions give the agencies and the rest of law enforcement personell a bad name. This problem is exacerbated when it becomes systemic and the Rights of american citizens, regardless of color or religion are trampled. Police officers used to be called "peace officers," and did not look upon american citizens with an "us against them attitude." It is just as important for police officers to realize that most people are good people and for us the public to realize that most police officers are good people also. That is why police departments, police unions, mayors and governors should insist that police officers only use lethal force in rare justifiable circumstances and for every police officer to read and understand the U.S. Constitution as pertains to the Rights of all American citizens. Police officers that act as judge,jury and executioner of colored people for minor offenses or no offenses, are committing a crime and in doing so, actually erode the constitutional protections of all Americans.
Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Amendment V
No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
Amendment VI
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.
Amendment 14, section I
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
REFORM THE REFORMS: Some interesting ideas are afloat regarding police reforms but they are far shy of the mark. What is involved for any meaningful progress is to reform our entire criminal justice system, as well as the socio-economic basis which sustains systemic racism, poverty and inequality in the U.S. Here are 25 real reforms:
1. Legalize all drugs for adults. The futile, costly and spectacularly failed war on drugs results in $$$ billions of profits to the illicit drug sector and corrupts police, prosecutors, courts and civic responsibility everywhere, while promoting widespread racism.
2. Fully fund mental health programs nationwide and relieve courts, police and jails of that responsibility and funding.
3. End plea bargaining which supports racism, and is where justice goes to die.
4. End incarceration for non-violent crimes. Jailed embezzlers cannot repay anyone.
5. Remove traffic enforcement from police departments, and form civilian traffic management teams using technology.
6. Fully fund community development and investment in poor communities and good jobs along with a national minimum income. Expand the EITC. Enact more progressive FIT. Enact a wealth tax.
7. Provide a world-class education for every child.
8. Ban red-lining.
9. End environmental racism.
10. Temporarily remove funding from PD’s and end their unions. Re-open smaller, leaner departments with the world’s highest mental and psychological standards.
11. Remove all military equipment from PD’s.
12. Form civilian review commissions with final power over mayors, unions and police executives.
13. Make community policing the guiding ethos of every PD.
14. Move swiftly to charge and indict every officer accused of racist conduct.
15. Re-orient police academies away from military responses and toward community policing.
16. Ensure that every officer understands her responsibility to stop racial violence even if a superior officer is involved. Obeying orders or chain of command authorities are not defenses against criminal activity (the Nuremberg defense).
17. Strictly enforce speedy-trial rules with virtually no extensions unless the defendant is free. End pre-trial incarceration except for violent felonies.
18. Make failure to double-record every encounter (dash-cams and body-cams) a prima facie firing offense.
19. Confine new police unions to compensation bargaining and conditions of employment (no involvement in personnel or disciplinary matters).
20. Require universal, no-notice testing for substance abuse for uniformed personnel.
21. Banish capital punishment.
22. Adopt universal single-payer health care.
23. Clean poor communities; remove abandoned structures/vehicles; destroy drug gangs; ensure safe neighborhoods.
24. End the war on poor women via unconstitutional and illegal abortion restrictions.
25. Provide for a Family Planning Clinic within everyone’s financial reach.
