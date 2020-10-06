Summer is over. Happy Fall!
But what happened to all the cicadas summer of 2020. Nowhere in our area did I hear them screaming in the trees this year. Or should I say, what happened about a decade and a half ago???! Am I the only one that noticed them missing?!
Jessica Smith,
Show Low
Jessica most cicadas will go dormant for 10 to even as long as 17 years and then emerge is droves to mate and die. Looking to my almanac the cicadas in this area are set to re-emerge in 2022. So worry not, their buzzing will be back soon enough.
